Australia vs India Test: Advantage Australia on Rain hit Day 2

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Brisbane, 16/1: The last session of the 2nd day’s play between Australia and India was washed out due to rain. At stumps, India were 62-2, trailing Australia by 307 runs. Cheteswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are at the crease. The play could not be possible due to heavy rain after the Tea session.

India lost Shubman Gill early when the score was 11 runs. Rohit Sharma played some good shots for his 44 but gifted his wicket away to Nathan Lyon. Rohit’s problem of throwing away his wicket after getting a good start might hurt India in the Test match. As a senior player, he has let his team and himself down.

Earlier, the inexperienced Indian Bowling Line-up got Australia out in the 1st session of day 2. It is a great achievement for the bowling attack which has an experience of a total of 4 tests to get Australia out for under 400 runs. They could have got Australia more cheaply if catches were taken by the Indian fielders. Both the Debutants T Natarajan and Washington Sundar picked 3 wickets each. Pacer Shardul Thakur also picked up 3 wickets with Siraj getting one out.

For Australia captain Tim Paine scored a fighting half-century. This is the first time since 2010/11 that the wicket-keeper scored two fifties in one series. Incidentally, on both occasions the opposition was India. Cameron Green missed his fifty by 3 runs and got out to Sundar. The Australian tailenders chipped in to take the team total to 369.

India would look to get a good score on Day 3 and bat the entire day. Pujara and Rahane’s wicket will be crucial for the Aussies. At the moment the game is tilted a little bit towards Australia but India has shown in this series that they can come back and hurt the opposition.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
