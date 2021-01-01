Australia vs India Test Series: T Natarajan named as the Replacement of Umesh Yadav

-
World
83,892,223
WorldConfirmed: 83,892,223Active: 22,662,655Recovered: 59,402,181Death: 1,827,387
-
USA
20,445,654
USAConfirmed: 20,445,654Active: 7,965,633Recovered: 12,125,806Death: 354,215
-
India
10,286,709
IndiaConfirmed: 10,286,709Active: 254,230Recovered: 9,883,461Death: 149,018
-
Brazil
7,675,973
BrazilConfirmed: 7,675,973Active: 733,932Recovered: 6,747,065Death: 194,976
-
Russia
3,186,336
RussiaConfirmed: 3,186,336Active: 548,643Recovered: 2,580,138Death: 57,555
-
UK
2,488,780
UKConfirmed: 2,488,780Active: 2,415,268Recovered: N/ADeath: 73,512
-
Turkey
2,208,652
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,208,652Active: 87,121Recovered: 2,100,650Death: 20,881
-
Italy
2,107,166
ItalyConfirmed: 2,107,166Active: 569,896Recovered: 1,463,111Death: 74,159
-
Germany
1,745,518
GermanyConfirmed: 1,745,518Active: 383,136Recovered: 1,328,200Death: 34,182
-
Pakistan
482,178
PakistanConfirmed: 482,178Active: 34,773Recovered: 437,229Death: 10,176
-
China
87,071
ChinaConfirmed: 87,071Active: 370Recovered: 82,067Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 1/1: The Board of Control For Cricket In India(BCCI) has announced Left-arm seamer T Natarajan as the replacement for Umesh Yadav. Umesh had injured his calf muscle during the 2nd test match and to leave the field to seek medical attention.
“Umesh Yadav sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. He underwent scans later in the day. The fast bowler will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series.”The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav’s replacement. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami’s replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries,” BCCI said in a statement.
Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan