Australia vs India Test Series: T Natarajan named as the Replacement of Umesh Yadav

COVID-19 Updates World 83,892,223 World Confirmed: 83,892,223 Active: 22,662,655 Recovered: 59,402,181 Death: 1,827,387

USA 20,445,654 USA Confirmed: 20,445,654 Active: 7,965,633 Recovered: 12,125,806 Death: 354,215

India 10,286,709 India Confirmed: 10,286,709 Active: 254,230 Recovered: 9,883,461 Death: 149,018

Brazil 7,675,973 Brazil Confirmed: 7,675,973 Active: 733,932 Recovered: 6,747,065 Death: 194,976

Russia 3,186,336 Russia Confirmed: 3,186,336 Active: 548,643 Recovered: 2,580,138 Death: 57,555

UK 2,488,780 UK Confirmed: 2,488,780 Active: 2,415,268 Recovered: N/A Death: 73,512

Turkey 2,208,652 Turkey Confirmed: 2,208,652 Active: 87,121 Recovered: 2,100,650 Death: 20,881

Italy 2,107,166 Italy Confirmed: 2,107,166 Active: 569,896 Recovered: 1,463,111 Death: 74,159

Germany 1,745,518 Germany Confirmed: 1,745,518 Active: 383,136 Recovered: 1,328,200 Death: 34,182

Pakistan 482,178 Pakistan Confirmed: 482,178 Active: 34,773 Recovered: 437,229 Death: 10,176

China 87,071 China Confirmed: 87,071 Active: 370 Recovered: 82,067 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 1/1: The Board of Control For Cricket In India(BCCI) has announced Left-arm seamer T Natarajan as the replacement for Umesh Yadav. Umesh had injured his calf muscle during the 2nd test match and to leave the field to seek medical attention.

“Umesh Yadav sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. He underwent scans later in the day. The fast bowler will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series.”The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav’s replacement. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami’s replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries,” BCCI said in a statement.

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan