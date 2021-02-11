Australian Open: Kaia Kanepi upsets defending champion Sofia Kenin to storm into 2nd round

-
Melbourne, 11/2: Kaia Kanepi of Estonia has caused a major upset in the Australian Open Women’s single category on Thursday. She defeated defending champion Sofia Kenin in straight sets at Melbourne Park.
Kanepi beat the fourth-seeded American 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the women’s singles competition at the Margaret Court Arena.
“I served really well today. I think this helped a lot. My game plan was to play aggressive, as I normally do,” the 35-year-old Kanepi said.
Kanepi will now face Croatian Donna Vekic in the second round on Thursday.