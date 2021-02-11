Russian News Agency reveals death of 45 Chinese Soldiers during clash with Indian Army in Galwan

-
New Delhi,11/2: According to a report in Russian News Agency TASS on Wednesday, at least 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Indian Army in Galwan in June last year.
TASS, in its report on India-China border troops disengagement, said that around 20 Indian soldiers also died in the violent skirmish. “Following these incidents, New Delhi and Beijing increased the concentration of forces in the region to about 50,000 people each,’’ it added.
TASS’s claims came on the day when Indian and Chinese troops started disengagement from the shared border near the Pangong Tso lake.