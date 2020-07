Ayodhya, 31/7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya at 11.15 Am on 5th August for the Bhumi Pujan. PM Modi will visit Hanumangarhi and from there he will visit the venue and participate in the bhumi puja ceremony. He will share the seats with CM Yogi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister likely return to Delhi by 2 PM.