Ayushmann Khurrana to become Doctor??

FeaturedBollywoodEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Mumbai, 22/12: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will become a doctor, yes you read it right, he is becoming a doctor. But in reel life. Khurrana will be seen playing a doctor in his upcoming movie ‘Doctor G’. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and will be produced by Junglee Pictures.

The film will be a campus comedy where the lead actor will be playing a doctor. Ayushmann is currently shooting Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

Sharing his happiness Khurrana in a statement said, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.”

 

