Ayushmann Khurrana to become Doctor??

COVID-19 Updates World 77,793,186 World Confirmed: 77,793,186 Active: 21,408,697 Recovered: 54,673,522 Death: 1,710,967

USA 18,473,716 USA Confirmed: 18,473,716 Active: 7,344,448 Recovered: 10,802,496 Death: 326,772

India 10,075,422 India Confirmed: 10,075,422 Active: 292,790 Recovered: 9,636,487 Death: 146,145

Brazil 7,264,221 Brazil Confirmed: 7,264,221 Active: 789,919 Recovered: 6,286,980 Death: 187,322

Russia 2,906,503 Russia Confirmed: 2,906,503 Active: 535,071 Recovered: 2,319,520 Death: 51,912

UK 2,073,511 UK Confirmed: 2,073,511 Active: 2,005,895 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,616

Turkey 2,043,704 Turkey Confirmed: 2,043,704 Active: 190,648 Recovered: 1,834,705 Death: 18,351

Italy 1,964,054 Italy Confirmed: 1,964,054 Active: 613,582 Recovered: 1,281,258 Death: 69,214

Germany 1,534,116 Germany Confirmed: 1,534,116 Active: 391,419 Recovered: 1,115,400 Death: 27,297

Pakistan 460,672 Pakistan Confirmed: 460,672 Active: 40,261 Recovered: 410,937 Death: 9,474

China 86,867 China Confirmed: 86,867 Active: 324 Recovered: 81,909 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 22/12: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will become a doctor, yes you read it right, he is becoming a doctor. But in reel life. Khurrana will be seen playing a doctor in his upcoming movie ‘Doctor G’. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and will be produced by Junglee Pictures.

The film will be a campus comedy where the lead actor will be playing a doctor. Ayushmann is currently shooting Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

Sharing his happiness Khurrana in a statement said, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.”