Bad News: Modi Government’s new law may increase the price of laptop, camera and 20 other products

If you are planning to buy a laptop, camera or aluminum product (Laptop and Camera can get costly soon) then it is very important for you to read this news. The fact is that the Modi government is thinking of increasing the custom duty on 20 products including laptops, cameras, textile products, and aluminum products soon. Along with this, Import Licensing is being imposed on some steel items, which will be imposed due to the move to ban imports from China

At present, the proposal to increase the customs duty is in front of the Finance Ministry, which had already turned down this proposal, which came from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. However, the idea behind this is to focus on those products which are imported by China in large quantities from China.