BAFTA 2021: ‘The White Tiger’ actor Adarsh Gourav gets nominated for Best Actor

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 10/3: Adarsh Gourav, the lead actor of the Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’ gets nominated for the BAFTA Best Actor category. The nominations were announced on Tuesday. The film was directed by Ramin Bahrani.

The White Tiger, which is Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name, has also been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Executive producer of the film and actress Priyanka Chopra congratulated the entire team and wrote,  “What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST! Ecstatic for you, Adarsh Gourav, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved.” In a subsequent tweet, she added: “I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!

Adarsh Gourav also expressed his happiness on the nominations and wrote,  “Holy shit, it’s really happening! Thank you Ramin for trusting me to play the character that has given me more than anything I’ve ever experienced,” he wrote on Instagram and added: “Congratulations to the team for two BAFTA nominations! Best adapted screenplay and Leading actor. Congratulations to all the other nominees too!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMNHnccntqv/?utm_source=ig_embed

Other than Adarsh Gourav, late actor Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) have also been nominated in BAFTA’s Best Actor category.
The White Tiger also starred Priyanka Chopra and Rajkumar Rao.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
