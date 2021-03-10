BAFTA 2021: ‘The White Tiger’ actor Adarsh Gourav gets nominated for Best Actor

COVID-19 Updates World 118,230,103 World Confirmed: 118,230,103 Active: 21,706,341 Recovered: 93,899,932 Death: 2,623,830

USA 29,801,506 USA Confirmed: 29,801,506 Active: 8,711,254 Recovered: 20,549,678 Death: 540,574

India 11,262,707 India Confirmed: 11,262,707 Active: 184,582 Recovered: 10,920,046 Death: 158,079

Brazil 11,125,017 Brazil Confirmed: 11,125,017 Active: 1,013,231 Recovered: 9,843,218 Death: 268,568

Russia 4,351,553 Russia Confirmed: 4,351,553 Active: 315,751 Recovered: 3,945,527 Death: 90,275

UK 4,228,998 UK Confirmed: 4,228,998 Active: 788,267 Recovered: 3,315,934 Death: 124,797

Italy 3,101,093 Italy Confirmed: 3,101,093 Active: 478,883 Recovered: 2,521,731 Death: 100,479

Turkey 2,807,387 Turkey Confirmed: 2,807,387 Active: 137,558 Recovered: 2,640,669 Death: 29,160

Germany 2,520,609 Germany Confirmed: 2,520,609 Active: 118,928 Recovered: 2,328,700 Death: 72,981

Pakistan 595,239 Pakistan Confirmed: 595,239 Active: 16,699 Recovered: 565,216 Death: 13,324

China 90,007 China Confirmed: 90,007 Active: 177 Recovered: 85,194 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 10/3: Adarsh Gourav, the lead actor of the Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’ gets nominated for the BAFTA Best Actor category. The nominations were announced on Tuesday. The film was directed by Ramin Bahrani.

The White Tiger, which is Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name, has also been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Executive producer of the film and actress Priyanka Chopra congratulated the entire team and wrote, “What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST! Ecstatic for you, Adarsh Gourav, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved.” In a subsequent tweet, she added: “I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!

What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lKcz678mof — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2021

Adarsh Gourav also expressed his happiness on the nominations and wrote, “Holy shit, it’s really happening! Thank you Ramin for trusting me to play the character that has given me more than anything I’ve ever experienced,” he wrote on Instagram and added: “Congratulations to the team for two BAFTA nominations! Best adapted screenplay and Leading actor. Congratulations to all the other nominees too!”

