ଲିଙ୍ଗରାଜରେ ଦୀପ ଜାଳିପାରିବେ ଭକ୍ତ, କିନ୍ତୁ ମାନିବାକୁ ପଡିବ ଏହି ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍

ନୂଆପଡା,୧୦ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜାଗରକୁ ନେଇ ନିୟମ କଡାକଡି ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଭକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଆସିଛି ଖୁସି ଖବର । ଚଳିତବର୍ଷ ଲିଙ୍ଗରାଜ ମନ୍ଦିର ଭିତରେ ଭକ୍ତମାନେ ଜାଳିପାରିବେ ଦୀପ । କିନ୍ତୁ ଦୀପ ଜାଳିବା ପାଇଁ ଭକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କ କୋଭିଡ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ପଡିବ । ସାମାଜିକ ଦୂରତା ରକ୍ଷା କରିବା ସହ ମାସ୍କ ପିନ୍ଧିବେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁ । ଏନେଇ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ସନତ ମହାନ୍ତି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଆଜି ଶ୍ରୀଲିଙ୍ଗରାଜ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ନୀତିକାନ୍ତି ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ପ୍ରଶାସନର ହସ୍ତକ୍ଷେପ ପରେ ଜିଦରୁ ଓହରିଛନ୍ତି ବ୍ରାହ୍ମଣ ନିଯୋଗ ।