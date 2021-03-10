INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy

-
New Delhi, 10/3: INS Karanj, which is also known as ‘Silent Killer’ is commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday. INS Karanj is a submarine of the Scorpene class.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat were present during the occasion.
The submarine was launched for the test in the sea in the year 2018 and it successfully completed every test.
“Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization & self-reliance in defense over the past 7 decades. At present, out of 42 ships & submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards,” Naval chief Karambir Singh said on the occasion.
“The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenization is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy’s growth story & future trajectory,” he added.
The first two submarines of the Scorpène class, INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi have already been commissioned into the Navy.