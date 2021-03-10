INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy

COVID-19 Updates World 118,168,291 World Confirmed: 118,168,291 Active: 21,684,656 Recovered: 93,861,273 Death: 2,622,362

USA 29,801,506 USA Confirmed: 29,801,506 Active: 8,711,254 Recovered: 20,549,678 Death: 540,574

India 11,262,707 India Confirmed: 11,262,707 Active: 184,582 Recovered: 10,920,046 Death: 158,079

Brazil 11,125,017 Brazil Confirmed: 11,125,017 Active: 1,013,231 Recovered: 9,843,218 Death: 268,568

Russia 4,342,474 Russia Confirmed: 4,342,474 Active: 320,488 Recovered: 3,932,177 Death: 89,809

UK 4,228,998 UK Confirmed: 4,228,998 Active: 788,267 Recovered: 3,315,934 Death: 124,797

Italy 3,101,093 Italy Confirmed: 3,101,093 Active: 478,883 Recovered: 2,521,731 Death: 100,479

Turkey 2,807,387 Turkey Confirmed: 2,807,387 Active: 137,558 Recovered: 2,640,669 Death: 29,160

Germany 2,520,609 Germany Confirmed: 2,520,609 Active: 118,928 Recovered: 2,328,700 Death: 72,981

Pakistan 595,239 Pakistan Confirmed: 595,239 Active: 16,699 Recovered: 565,216 Death: 13,324

China 90,007 China Confirmed: 90,007 Active: 177 Recovered: 85,194 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 10/3: INS Karanj, which is also known as ‘Silent Killer’ is commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday. INS Karanj is a submarine of the Scorpene class.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat were present during the occasion.

The submarine was launched for the test in the sea in the year 2018 and it successfully completed every test.

“Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization & self-reliance in defense over the past 7 decades. At present, out of 42 ships & submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards,” Naval chief Karambir Singh said on the occasion.

“The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenization is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy’s growth story & future trajectory,” he added.

The first two submarines of the Scorpène class, INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi have already been commissioned into the Navy.