INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,168,291
    World
    Confirmed: 118,168,291
    Active: 21,684,656
    Recovered: 93,861,273
    Death: 2,622,362
  • USA 29,801,506
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,801,506
    Active: 8,711,254
    Recovered: 20,549,678
    Death: 540,574
  • India 11,262,707
    India
    Confirmed: 11,262,707
    Active: 184,582
    Recovered: 10,920,046
    Death: 158,079
  • Brazil 11,125,017
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,125,017
    Active: 1,013,231
    Recovered: 9,843,218
    Death: 268,568
  • Russia 4,342,474
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,342,474
    Active: 320,488
    Recovered: 3,932,177
    Death: 89,809
  • UK 4,228,998
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,228,998
    Active: 788,267
    Recovered: 3,315,934
    Death: 124,797
  • Italy 3,101,093
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,101,093
    Active: 478,883
    Recovered: 2,521,731
    Death: 100,479
  • Turkey 2,807,387
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,807,387
    Active: 137,558
    Recovered: 2,640,669
    Death: 29,160
  • Germany 2,520,609
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,520,609
    Active: 118,928
    Recovered: 2,328,700
    Death: 72,981
  • Pakistan 595,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 595,239
    Active: 16,699
    Recovered: 565,216
    Death: 13,324
  • China 90,007
    China
    Confirmed: 90,007
    Active: 177
    Recovered: 85,194
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 10/3: INS Karanj, which is also known as ‘Silent Killer’ is commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday. INS Karanj is a submarine of the Scorpene class.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat were present during the occasion.

The submarine was launched for the test in the sea in the year 2018 and it successfully completed every test.

“Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization & self-reliance in defense over the past 7 decades. At present, out of 42 ships & submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards,” Naval chief Karambir Singh said on the occasion.

“The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenization is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy’s growth story & future trajectory,” he added.

The first two submarines of the Scorpène class, INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi have already been commissioned into the Navy.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.