Bangladesh Announces 7 Days lockdown Amid Rising Covid 19 cases

COVID-19 Updates World 130,974,926 World Confirmed: 130,974,926 Active: 22,683,679 Recovered: 105,438,087 Death: 2,853,160

USA 31,315,968 USA Confirmed: 31,315,968 Active: 6,922,462 Recovered: 23,825,896 Death: 567,610

Brazil 12,912,379 Brazil Confirmed: 12,912,379 Active: 1,307,385 Recovered: 11,276,628 Death: 328,366

India 12,396,450 India Confirmed: 12,396,450 Active: 661,853 Recovered: 11,570,440 Death: 164,157

Russia 4,572,077 Russia Confirmed: 4,572,077 Active: 276,191 Recovered: 4,195,869 Death: 100,017

UK 4,353,668 UK Confirmed: 4,353,668 Active: 353,365 Recovered: 3,873,487 Death: 126,816

Italy 3,629,000 Italy Confirmed: 3,629,000 Active: 565,295 Recovered: 2,953,377 Death: 110,328

Turkey 3,400,296 Turkey Confirmed: 3,400,296 Active: 308,942 Recovered: 3,059,462 Death: 31,892

Germany 2,872,379 Germany Confirmed: 2,872,379 Active: 234,558 Recovered: 2,560,400 Death: 77,421

Pakistan 682,888 Pakistan Confirmed: 682,888 Active: 58,500 Recovered: 609,691 Death: 14,697

China 90,252 China Confirmed: 90,252 Active: 203 Recovered: 85,413 Death: 4,636

Dhaka, 3/4: In view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the government of Bangladesh has announced a 7-day nationwide lockdown from Monday. During this time, almost everything except emergency services will be closed.

Bangladesh Information Minister Farhad Hossain said that emergency services such as milk, vegetables and hospitals would not be affected during the lockdown. He said that cases of coronavirus in Bangladesh are increasing rapidly and the number of deaths is also increasing.

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader clarified that in lockdown the country’s factories and industrial areas will be able to remain open with limited staff. He said that for this, the factory owners have to follow the rules and call the employees in different shifts. The rules of social distance and wearing masks in the factory will also have to be followed.

According to the information, in the last 24 hours, 6830 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Bangladesh. Due to which the total number of corona infected people there has increased to 6 lakh 24 thousand 594. So far 9155 people have died from Corona in Bangladesh. The severity of the situation there can be gauged from this point where the corona epidemic is growing at a rate of 23.28 percent.

The medical expert of Bangladesh says that the situation this time is more serious than last year. The coronavirus cases is increasing in such pace that a large population of the country may soon be caught by this epidemic. After seeing this report of the experts, the government decided to impose a 7-day lockdown in the country.