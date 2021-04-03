Bangladesh Announces 7 Days lockdown Amid Rising Covid 19 cases

FeaturedInternationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 130,974,926
    World
    Confirmed: 130,974,926
    Active: 22,683,679
    Recovered: 105,438,087
    Death: 2,853,160
  • USA 31,315,968
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,315,968
    Active: 6,922,462
    Recovered: 23,825,896
    Death: 567,610
  • Brazil 12,912,379
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,912,379
    Active: 1,307,385
    Recovered: 11,276,628
    Death: 328,366
  • India 12,396,450
    India
    Confirmed: 12,396,450
    Active: 661,853
    Recovered: 11,570,440
    Death: 164,157
  • Russia 4,572,077
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,572,077
    Active: 276,191
    Recovered: 4,195,869
    Death: 100,017
  • UK 4,353,668
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,353,668
    Active: 353,365
    Recovered: 3,873,487
    Death: 126,816
  • Italy 3,629,000
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,629,000
    Active: 565,295
    Recovered: 2,953,377
    Death: 110,328
  • Turkey 3,400,296
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,400,296
    Active: 308,942
    Recovered: 3,059,462
    Death: 31,892
  • Germany 2,872,379
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,872,379
    Active: 234,558
    Recovered: 2,560,400
    Death: 77,421
  • Pakistan 682,888
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 682,888
    Active: 58,500
    Recovered: 609,691
    Death: 14,697
  • China 90,252
    China
    Confirmed: 90,252
    Active: 203
    Recovered: 85,413
    Death: 4,636

Dhaka, 3/4: In view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the government of Bangladesh has announced a 7-day nationwide lockdown from Monday. During this time, almost everything except emergency services will be closed.

Bangladesh Information Minister Farhad Hossain said that emergency services such as milk, vegetables and hospitals would not be affected during the lockdown. He said that cases of coronavirus in Bangladesh are increasing rapidly and the number of deaths is also increasing.

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader clarified that in lockdown the country’s factories and industrial areas will be able to remain open with limited staff. He said that for this, the factory owners have to follow the rules and call the employees in different shifts. The rules of social distance and wearing masks in the factory will also have to be followed.

According to the information, in the last 24 hours, 6830 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Bangladesh. Due to which the total number of corona infected people there has increased to 6 lakh 24 thousand 594. So far 9155 people have died from Corona in Bangladesh. The severity of the situation there can be gauged from this point where the corona epidemic is growing at a rate of 23.28 percent.

The medical expert of Bangladesh says that the situation this time is more serious than last year. The coronavirus cases is increasing in such pace that a large population of the country may soon be caught by this epidemic. After seeing this report of the experts, the government decided to impose a 7-day lockdown in the country.

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.