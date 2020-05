Dhaka, 13/5: Ashikur Rahman, a coach and former first-class cricketer from Bangladesh, is infected with Coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment. Rahman revealed on Tuesday that he has been infected with this deadly virus and is currently being treated in a city hospital. “I received the report yesterday (Monday), and my test for COVID-19 found positive” Rahman was part of Bangladesh under 19 World cup cricket team but never made it to the senior team