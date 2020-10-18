BARC slams Republic TV over leaked audio in TRP saga

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has attacked the news channel Republic TV Network for disclosing and misrepresenting confidential communications. BARC India said in a statement that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation in the case.

The statement said, “The BARC has not given any statement about the ongoing investigation on this matter and all possible help is being given to the investigating agencies. The BARC is extremely upset with the attitude of India Republic TV that it made public and private conversations public and manipulated it. BARC India makes it clear that nothing has been said about the investigation from our side. It is the right of BARC India to express its disagreement with such behavior of Republic TV. “