Bayern Munich vs PSG, Real Madrid vs Liverpool in the Champions League Draw

-
World
122,516,141
WorldConfirmed: 122,516,141Active: 21,054,045Recovered: 98,756,513Death: 2,705,583
-
USA
30,360,639
USAConfirmed: 30,360,639Active: 7,284,361Recovered: 22,523,803Death: 552,475
-
Brazil
11,787,600
BrazilConfirmed: 11,787,600Active: 1,160,373Recovered: 10,339,432Death: 287,795
-
India
11,514,331
IndiaConfirmed: 11,514,331Active: 271,247Recovered: 11,083,679Death: 159,405
-
Russia
4,437,938
RussiaConfirmed: 4,437,938Active: 294,298Recovered: 4,049,373Death: 94,267
-
UK
4,280,882
UKConfirmed: 4,280,882Active: 561,820Recovered: 3,593,136Death: 125,926
-
Italy
3,306,711
ItalyConfirmed: 3,306,711Active: 547,510Recovered: 2,655,346Death: 103,855
-
Turkey
2,950,603
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,950,603Active: 150,188Recovered: 2,770,638Death: 29,777
-
Germany
2,628,629
GermanyConfirmed: 2,628,629Active: 152,051Recovered: 2,401,700Death: 74,878
-
Pakistan
619,259
PakistanConfirmed: 619,259Active: 27,188Recovered: 578,314Death: 13,757
-
China
90,083
ChinaConfirmed: 90,083Active: 164Recovered: 85,283Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 19/3: The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draws are out. Defending champions Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain whereas Manchester City will take on German club Borussia Dortmund. Another EPL club Chelsea will take on FC Porto. FC Porto had stunned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the pre-quarters. The 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid will play 6-time champions, Liverpool.
With the remaining eight teams the quarter-final draw is set to take place on Friday (March 19) at Nyon, Switzerland.