Bayern Munich vs PSG, Real Madrid vs Liverpool in the Champions League Draw

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 19/3: The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draws are out. Defending champions Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain whereas Manchester City will take on German club Borussia Dortmund. Another EPL club Chelsea will take on FC Porto. FC Porto had stunned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the pre-quarters. The 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid will play 6-time champions, Liverpool.

With the remaining eight teams the quarter-final draw is set to take place on Friday (March 19) at Nyon, Switzerland.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
