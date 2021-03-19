Bayern Munich vs PSG, Real Madrid vs Liverpool in the Champions League Draw

COVID-19 Updates World 122,516,141 World Confirmed: 122,516,141 Active: 21,054,045 Recovered: 98,756,513 Death: 2,705,583

New Delhi, 19/3: The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draws are out. Defending champions Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain whereas Manchester City will take on German club Borussia Dortmund. Another EPL club Chelsea will take on FC Porto. FC Porto had stunned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the pre-quarters. The 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid will play 6-time champions, Liverpool.

With the remaining eight teams the quarter-final draw is set to take place on Friday (March 19) at Nyon, Switzerland.