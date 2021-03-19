ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଏଣିକି ୧୧୨ ଡାଏଲ କଲେ ମିଳିବ ୩ ଜରୁରୀ ସେବା

-
World
122,516,141
WorldConfirmed: 122,516,141Active: 21,054,045Recovered: 98,756,513Death: 2,705,583
-
USA
30,360,639
USAConfirmed: 30,360,639Active: 7,284,361Recovered: 22,523,803Death: 552,475
-
Brazil
11,787,600
BrazilConfirmed: 11,787,600Active: 1,160,373Recovered: 10,339,432Death: 287,795
-
India
11,514,331
IndiaConfirmed: 11,514,331Active: 271,247Recovered: 11,083,679Death: 159,405
-
Russia
4,437,938
RussiaConfirmed: 4,437,938Active: 294,298Recovered: 4,049,373Death: 94,267
-
UK
4,280,882
UKConfirmed: 4,280,882Active: 561,820Recovered: 3,593,136Death: 125,926
-
Italy
3,306,711
ItalyConfirmed: 3,306,711Active: 547,510Recovered: 2,655,346Death: 103,855
-
Turkey
2,950,603
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,950,603Active: 150,188Recovered: 2,770,638Death: 29,777
-
Germany
2,628,629
GermanyConfirmed: 2,628,629Active: 152,051Recovered: 2,401,700Death: 74,878
-
Pakistan
619,259
PakistanConfirmed: 619,259Active: 27,188Recovered: 578,314Death: 13,757
-
China
90,083
ChinaConfirmed: 90,083Active: 164Recovered: 85,283Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୯ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଏଣିକି ୧୧୨ ଡାଏଲ କଲେ ୩ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଜରୁରୀ ସେବା ମିଳିବ । ପୋଲିସ, ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଓ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ ସେବା ପାଇଁ ଆପଣ ୧୧୨ ନମ୍ବର ଡାଏଲ କରିପାରିବେ । ଭିଡିଓ କନଫରେନ୍ସିଂ ଜରିଆରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଏହାର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପୋଲିସ ସେବା ପାଇଁ ୧୦୦, ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ପାଇଁ ୧୦୧ ଓ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ ପାଇଁ ୧୦୮, ଜନନୀ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ୍ ପାଇଁ ୧୦୨କୁ ଡାଏଲ କରିବାକୁ ପଡ଼ୁଥିଲା । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏହି ଗୋଟିଏ ନମ୍ବର ଜାରି ହେବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତ ସମସ୍ୟା ଦୂର ହୋଇପାରିବ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।