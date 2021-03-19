ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଏଣିକି ୧୧୨ ଡାଏଲ କଲେ ମିଳିବ ୩ ଜରୁରୀ ସେବା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୯ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଏଣିକି ୧୧୨ ଡାଏଲ କଲେ ୩ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଜରୁରୀ ସେବା ମିଳିବ । ପୋଲିସ, ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଓ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ ସେବା ପାଇଁ ଆପଣ ୧୧୨ ନମ୍ବର ଡାଏଲ କରିପାରିବେ । ଭିଡିଓ କନଫରେନ୍ସିଂ ଜରିଆରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଏହାର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପୋଲିସ ସେବା ପାଇଁ ୧୦୦, ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ପାଇଁ ୧୦୧ ଓ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ ପାଇଁ ୧୦୮, ଜନନୀ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ୍ ପାଇଁ ୧୦୨କୁ ଡାଏଲ କରିବାକୁ ପଡ଼ୁଥିଲା । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏହି ଗୋଟିଏ ନମ୍ବର ଜାରି ହେବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତ ସମସ୍ୟା ଦୂର ହୋଇପାରିବ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।

