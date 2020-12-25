BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chief selector, Debasis Mohanty , Abey Kuruvilla also included

COVID-19 Updates World 79,764,330 World Confirmed: 79,764,330 Active: 21,858,334 Recovered: 56,156,103 Death: 1,749,893

Mumbai, 25/12: BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)has appointed former Indian pacer Chetan Sharma as the chief selector for the Indian Cricket team. Mumbai’s Abey Kuruvilla and Odisha’s Debasis Mohanty are also included in the five-member team.

Sharma said,” “It’s indeed a privilege for me to get an opportunity to serve Indian cricket once again. I am a man of few words and my action will speak louder than words,'”I can only thank BCCI for this opportunity,” he added.