BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chief selector, Debasis Mohanty , Abey Kuruvilla also included

-
World
79,764,330
WorldConfirmed: 79,764,330Active: 21,858,334Recovered: 56,156,103Death: 1,749,893
-
USA
19,111,326
USAConfirmed: 19,111,326Active: 7,555,137Recovered: 11,219,123Death: 337,066
-
India
10,147,468
IndiaConfirmed: 10,147,468Active: 282,506Recovered: 9,717,834Death: 147,128
-
Brazil
7,425,593
BrazilConfirmed: 7,425,593Active: 785,739Recovered: 6,449,822Death: 190,032
-
Russia
2,963,688
RussiaConfirmed: 2,963,688Active: 539,735Recovered: 2,370,857Death: 53,096
-
UK
2,188,587
UKConfirmed: 2,188,587Active: 2,118,962Recovered: N/ADeath: 69,625
-
Turkey
2,100,712
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,100,712Active: 146,305Recovered: 1,935,292Death: 19,115
-
Italy
2,009,317
ItalyConfirmed: 2,009,317Active: 593,632Recovered: 1,344,785Death: 70,900
-
Germany
1,614,326
GermanyConfirmed: 1,614,326Active: 400,245Recovered: 1,184,400Death: 29,681
-
Pakistan
467,222
PakistanConfirmed: 467,222Active: 38,511Recovered: 418,958Death: 9,753
-
China
86,913
ChinaConfirmed: 86,913Active: 320Recovered: 81,959Death: 4,634
Mumbai, 25/12: BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)has appointed former Indian pacer Chetan Sharma as the chief selector for the Indian Cricket team. Mumbai’s Abey Kuruvilla and Odisha’s Debasis Mohanty are also included in the five-member team.
Sharma said,” “It’s indeed a privilege for me to get an opportunity to serve Indian cricket once again. I am a man of few words and my action will speak louder than words,'”I can only thank BCCI for this opportunity,” he added.