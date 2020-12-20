BCCI announces SOP’s for SMAT 2021

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 76,687,616Active: 21,189,587Recovered: 53,804,828Death: 1,693,201
USA
USAConfirmed: 18,078,009Active: 7,209,160Recovered: 10,545,445Death: 323,404
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,031,659Active: 305,744Recovered: 9,580,402Death: 145,513
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 7,213,155Active: 804,035Recovered: 6,222,764Death: 186,356
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,848,377Active: 521,862Recovered: 2,275,657Death: 50,858
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,004,285Active: 207,366Recovered: 1,779,068Death: 17,851
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,004,219Active: 1,937,144Recovered: N/ADeath: 67,075
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 1,938,083Active: 620,166Recovered: 1,249,470Death: 68,447
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,493,961Active: 382,047Recovered: 1,085,500Death: 26,414
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 457,288Active: 40,553Recovered: 407,405Death: 9,330
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,829Active: 309Recovered: 81,886Death: 4,634
Mumbai, 20/12: The Board of Control for Cricket of India has announced the standard operating procedures for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, which is to be held on January 10, 2021. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also informed all the State Associations about the squad strength for each and every team.
“Each team can have a maximum of 20 players and 10 support staff. Each team should have a team physician to manage Covid-19-related issues. The team physician is separate from the team physiotherapist and is inclusive of the 10 support staff” said Shah through an e-mail.
“The health and safety of all members of the teams, match officials, and state association staff members is central to our planning for the upcoming domestic season.“Whilst Covid-19 has changed the way the domestic season will be conducted, measures and systems are being implemented across travel, accommodation, training, and matches to ensure that we can deliver the domestic season in a Covid-19 safe environment.” the note in the e-mail added.
The tournament will be played in the bio-secure environment of Bangalore, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu.