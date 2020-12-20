ASP of Manipur returned her bravery medal and the reason will shock you!!!

-
World
76,680,541
WorldConfirmed: 76,680,541Active: 21,188,385Recovered: 53,799,176Death: 1,692,980
-
USA
18,078,009
USAConfirmed: 18,078,009Active: 7,209,160Recovered: 10,545,445Death: 323,404
-
India
10,031,659
IndiaConfirmed: 10,031,659Active: 305,744Recovered: 9,580,402Death: 145,513
-
Brazil
7,213,155
BrazilConfirmed: 7,213,155Active: 804,035Recovered: 6,222,764Death: 186,356
-
Russia
2,848,377
RussiaConfirmed: 2,848,377Active: 521,862Recovered: 2,275,657Death: 50,858
-
Turkey
2,004,285
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,004,285Active: 207,366Recovered: 1,779,068Death: 17,851
-
UK
2,004,219
UKConfirmed: 2,004,219Active: 1,937,144Recovered: N/ADeath: 67,075
-
Italy
1,938,083
ItalyConfirmed: 1,938,083Active: 620,166Recovered: 1,249,470Death: 68,447
-
Germany
1,493,961
GermanyConfirmed: 1,493,961Active: 382,047Recovered: 1,085,500Death: 26,414
-
Pakistan
457,288
PakistanConfirmed: 457,288Active: 40,553Recovered: 407,405Death: 9,330
-
China
86,829
ChinaConfirmed: 86,829Active: 309Recovered: 81,886Death: 4,634
Imphal, 20/12: The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Manipur, Thounaojam Brinda on Friday returned the bravery medals which she received for a drug-related case. The alleged probe implicated the former Bharatiya Janata Party ADC chairman and six others.
She was conferred the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of Patriots’ Day, August 13, 2018, as part of the state government’s “War against Drugs”.
In a letter to Manipur CM N Biren Singh, she wrote “I feel morally inclined that I have not conducted my duty as “per the wishes” of the Criminal Justice Delivery System of the land. Hence, for the reason cited above, I do not consider myself deserving of the honor bestowed upon me by your good self. I, therefore, return the same to the state Home Department so that it may be given to a more deserving and loyal police officer,”