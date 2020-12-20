ASP of Manipur returned her bravery medal and the reason will shock you!!!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Imphal, 20/12: The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Manipur, Thounaojam Brinda on Friday returned the bravery medals which she received for a drug-related case. The alleged probe implicated the former Bharatiya Janata Party ADC chairman and six others.

She was conferred the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of Patriots’ Day, August 13, 2018, as part of the state government’s “War against Drugs”.

In a letter to Manipur CM N Biren Singh, she wrote “I feel morally inclined that I have not conducted my duty as “per the wishes” of the Criminal Justice Delivery System of the land. Hence, for the reason cited above, I do not consider myself deserving of the honor bestowed upon me by your good self. I, therefore, return the same to the state Home Department so that it may be given to a more deserving and loyal police officer,” 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
