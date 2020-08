Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the Indian Premier Leagues sponsorship of Chinese mobile manufacturing company VIVO has been suspended for the year 2020.

IPL 2020 was scheduled to be held from September 19 to November 10. BCCI said in a statement “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020,”