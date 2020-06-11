BCCI ready to host IPL 2020 behind close doors: Ganguly

Mumbai, 11/6: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that BCCI is mulling over all the possible options to arrange its cash-rich Indian Premier League. BCCI is also open to the idea of hosting IPL in an empty stadium.

In a letter to all affiliated members, Ganguly wrote” The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors, and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year.”

IPL was scheduled to begin on March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus crisis.