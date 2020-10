England star all-rounder Ben Stokes praised Indian leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, for his great performance. On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in the 28th match. The match between the two teams was played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RCB decided to bat first after winning the toss. Due to aggressive batting by Mr. 360 AB de Villiers, RCB scored 194 runs for two wickets in 20 overs. After this, RCB bowlers bowled well and stopped KKR for 112 runs.