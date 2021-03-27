Bengal and Assam Polls: Find Out the Voter Turnout in the first Phase!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 27/3: Bengal reported 79.79 percent voter turnout till 5.30 pm in the first phase of the 2021 Assembly election. Assam, which also began voting today, reported 72.14 percent turnout till the same time.

Voting for the first phase of elections in the two states began this morning – for 30 and 47 seats respectively.

In Bengal, the Trinamool faces a stern test from the BJP in its bid for a third straight term. In Assam, the BJP is hoping to win a second straight term, with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal the biggest name on the ballot today.

In 2016 the Trinamool swept 26 of the 30 seats on offer today. In Assam, the BJP won 35 of 47 seats. Polling booths opened at 7 am and will close at 6 pm; polling has been extended by an hour due to the Covid pandemic. Results will be declared on May 2.

