Bengal Election: Mamata Banerjee hikes minimum wages for labourers an hour before the Poll Dates Announcement

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkata, 26/2: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has hiked the minimum wages for laborers. The announcement from the CM came an hour before the model code of conduct could be implemented.

The model of code of conduct, which prohibits the state government from making any new policy announcements is implemented as soon as poll dates are announced. The Election Commission announced the election dates in 4 states including West Bengal and one UT today at 4.30 pm.

“A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers’ enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22”, she Tweeted.

 

As per the new WB Urban Employment Scheme, an unskilled laborer in West Bengal will now be paid Rs 202 per day instead of Rs 144. A semi-skilled worker, who was earlier paid Rs 172 will now get Rs 303 per day. A skilled worker, a new category introduced in the new policy, will be paid Rs 404 per day.

 

