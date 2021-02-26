Bengal Election: Mamata Banerjee hikes minimum wages for labourers an hour before the Poll Dates Announcement
-
World
113,663,977
WorldConfirmed: 113,663,977Active: 21,912,065Recovered: 89,230,445Death: 2,521,467
-
USA
29,054,341
USAConfirmed: 29,054,341Active: 9,097,018Recovered: 19,436,471Death: 520,852
-
India
11,063,491
IndiaConfirmed: 11,063,491Active: 155,950Recovered: 10,750,680Death: 156,861
-
Brazil
10,393,886
BrazilConfirmed: 10,393,886Active: 818,529Recovered: 9,323,696Death: 251,661
-
Russia
4,223,186
RussiaConfirmed: 4,223,186Active: 354,496Recovered: 3,783,386Death: 85,304
-
UK
4,154,562
UKConfirmed: 4,154,562Active: 1,305,026Recovered: 2,727,466Death: 122,070
-
Italy
2,868,435
ItalyConfirmed: 2,868,435Active: 396,143Recovered: 2,375,318Death: 96,974
-
Turkey
2,674,766
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,674,766Active: 99,905Recovered: 2,546,503Death: 28,358
-
Germany
2,429,020
GermanyConfirmed: 2,429,020Active: 123,197Recovered: 2,235,700Death: 70,123
-
Pakistan
577,482
PakistanConfirmed: 577,482Active: 22,285Recovered: 542,393Death: 12,804
-
China
89,877
ChinaConfirmed: 89,877Active: 244Recovered: 84,997Death: 4,636
Kolkata, 26/2: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has hiked the minimum wages for laborers. The announcement from the CM came an hour before the model code of conduct could be implemented.
The model of code of conduct, which prohibits the state government from making any new policy announcements is implemented as soon as poll dates are announced. The Election Commission announced the election dates in 4 states including West Bengal and one UT today at 4.30 pm.
“A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers’ enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22”, she Tweeted.
I am pleased to announce a HIKE in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme:
> To ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour
> To ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled
> ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced)
(1/2)
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 26, 2021
A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this.
These wages are in parity with rural workers’ enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled).
Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22.
(2/2)
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 26, 2021
As per the new WB Urban Employment Scheme, an unskilled laborer in West Bengal will now be paid Rs 202 per day instead of Rs 144. A semi-skilled worker, who was earlier paid Rs 172 will now get Rs 303 per day. A skilled worker, a new category introduced in the new policy, will be paid Rs 404 per day.