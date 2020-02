Cuttack, 22/2: With the help of brilliant collective bowling performances from their bowlers, Bengal is now in the pole position to enter in the semifinal of the Ranjit Trophy.

Odisha was all out for 250 with its lower middle order providing little resistance to the consistent bowling performance by the Bengal bowlers. Ishan Porel, Nilakanth Das and Mukesh Kumar took 3 wickets each.

In reply,, Bengal was on 79 with the loss of 2 wickets leading by 161 runs.