Bengali Actor Sayantika Banerjee joins TMC ahead of Polls

Kolkata, 3/3: The race between BJP and TMC to rope in as many film stars as possible in their respective parties is in full flow. Ahead of the Bengal polls, Actress Sayantika Banerjee has joined the TMC.
After joining the party, Sayantika said, “This is not a new decision and I was always with Didi.” Asked if she will also contest the 2021 Bengal elections, Sayantika said, “It will depend on Didi. I am here to strengthen her hand.”
Sayantika on her colleagues joining BJP said, “I would wish them luck. But I was with Didi and will always be.”
Previously Bengali film actor Yash Dasgupta joined BJP along with several other actors of the industry in Kolkata.