I-T Dept Raids Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s House

Mumbai, 3/3: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday has raided the houses of Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Actress Taapsee Pannu. It has also raided Producer-Director Vikas Bahl’s house.
The I-T department is conducting searches on people related to Phantom Films for tax evasion. Producer Madhu Mantena runs the talent management agency, Kwaan. Raids are underway at 22 locations in Mumbai and Pune linked to Phantom Films and Kwan.
Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are working together in a film called ‘Doobara’.