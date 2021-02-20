Bengal’s BJP Youth leader caught with Cocaine

-
World
111,361,414
WorldConfirmed: 111,361,414Active: 22,628,718Recovered: 86,266,772Death: 2,465,924
-
USA
28,606,256
USAConfirmed: 28,606,256Active: 9,294,591Recovered: 18,803,870Death: 507,795
-
India
10,989,005
IndiaConfirmed: 10,989,005Active: 147,127Recovered: 10,685,569Death: 156,309
-
Brazil
10,081,693
BrazilConfirmed: 10,081,693Active: 807,579Recovered: 9,029,159Death: 244,955
-
Russia
4,151,984
RussiaConfirmed: 4,151,984Active: 371,675Recovered: 3,697,433Death: 82,876
-
UK
4,095,269
UKConfirmed: 4,095,269Active: 1,644,348Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,920
-
Italy
2,780,882
ItalyConfirmed: 2,780,882Active: 382,448Recovered: 2,303,199Death: 95,235
-
Turkey
2,624,019
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,624,019Active: 84,568Recovered: 2,511,548Death: 27,903
-
Germany
2,383,087
GermanyConfirmed: 2,383,087Active: 129,807Recovered: 2,185,100Death: 68,180
-
Pakistan
569,846
PakistanConfirmed: 569,846Active: 24,081Recovered: 533,202Death: 12,563
-
China
89,824
ChinaConfirmed: 89,824Active: 454Recovered: 84,734Death: 4,636
Kolkata, 20/2: Bengal BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami is caught with 100g of Cocaine. Pamela Goswami is the General Secretary of Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha. She was arrested for the possession of drugs worth lakhs of rupees. Cocaine was found from her purse and from under the car seat.
Her friend and colleague in the Yuva Morcha – Prabir Kumar Dey – who was in the car was, also arrested.
When Ms Goswami got down from a car at a local court, she frantically shouted at reporters that BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s aide Rakesh Singh was involved in the drugs case.
“I want a CID investigation. BJP’s Rakesh Singh, the aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This was his conspiracy,” Ms Pamela alleged.