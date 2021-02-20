Bengal’s BJP Youth leader caught with Cocaine

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 111,361,414
    World
    Confirmed: 111,361,414
    Active: 22,628,718
    Recovered: 86,266,772
    Death: 2,465,924
  • USA 28,606,256
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,606,256
    Active: 9,294,591
    Recovered: 18,803,870
    Death: 507,795
  • India 10,989,005
    India
    Confirmed: 10,989,005
    Active: 147,127
    Recovered: 10,685,569
    Death: 156,309
  • Brazil 10,081,693
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,081,693
    Active: 807,579
    Recovered: 9,029,159
    Death: 244,955
  • Russia 4,151,984
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,151,984
    Active: 371,675
    Recovered: 3,697,433
    Death: 82,876
  • UK 4,095,269
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,095,269
    Active: 1,644,348
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 119,920
  • Italy 2,780,882
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,780,882
    Active: 382,448
    Recovered: 2,303,199
    Death: 95,235
  • Turkey 2,624,019
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,624,019
    Active: 84,568
    Recovered: 2,511,548
    Death: 27,903
  • Germany 2,383,087
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,383,087
    Active: 129,807
    Recovered: 2,185,100
    Death: 68,180
  • Pakistan 569,846
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 569,846
    Active: 24,081
    Recovered: 533,202
    Death: 12,563
  • China 89,824
    China
    Confirmed: 89,824
    Active: 454
    Recovered: 84,734
    Death: 4,636

Kolkata, 20/2: Bengal BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami is caught with 100g of Cocaine. Pamela Goswami is the General Secretary of Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha. She was arrested for the possession of drugs worth lakhs of rupees. Cocaine was found from her purse and from under the car seat.

Her friend and colleague in the Yuva Morcha – Prabir Kumar Dey – who was in the car was, also arrested.

When Ms Goswami got down from a car at a local court, she frantically shouted at reporters that BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s aide Rakesh Singh was involved in the drugs case.

“I want a CID investigation. BJP’s Rakesh Singh, the aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This was his conspiracy,” Ms Pamela alleged.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.