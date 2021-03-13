Best 64MP camera phones to buy in 2021: From Samsung Galaxy S21 to Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
From Samsung Galaxy S21, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Asus ROG Phone 3, to Realme X3 SuperZoom, here are the best 64MP camera phones you can buy in India
-
World
119,613,767
WorldConfirmed: 119,613,767Active: 20,704,155Recovered: 96,257,884Death: 2,651,728
-
USA
29,993,423
USAConfirmed: 29,993,423Active: 7,416,659Recovered: 22,031,220Death: 545,544
-
Brazil
11,368,316
BrazilConfirmed: 11,368,316Active: 1,092,060Recovered: 10,000,980Death: 275,276
-
India
11,333,728
IndiaConfirmed: 11,333,728Active: 201,985Recovered: 10,973,260Death: 158,483
-
Russia
4,370,617
RussiaConfirmed: 4,370,617Active: 306,368Recovered: 3,973,029Death: 91,220
-
UK
4,248,286
UKConfirmed: 4,248,286Active: 698,851Recovered: 3,424,092Death: 125,343
-
Italy
3,175,807
ItalyConfirmed: 3,175,807Active: 509,317Recovered: 2,564,926Death: 101,564
-
Turkey
2,850,930
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,850,930Active: 151,301Recovered: 2,670,273Death: 29,356
-
Germany
2,559,296
GermanyConfirmed: 2,559,296Active: 139,906Recovered: 2,345,600Death: 73,790
-
Pakistan
602,536
PakistanConfirmed: 602,536Active: 19,764Recovered: 569,296Death: 13,476
-
China
90,034
ChinaConfirmed: 90,034Active: 184Recovered: 85,214Death: 4,636
Samsung Galaxy S21:
Samsung’s premium Galaxy S21 comes with good camera hardware. Unlike some smartphones, the Galaxy S21 include a 64MP telephoto lens while the primary camera carries a 12MP sensor with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF. The camera array also include a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with 120-degree FoV. Other features include- a FHD+ dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 2100 SoC, 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy F62:
Samsung’s latest mid-range phone Galaxy F62 is another phone in this list that offer 64MP camera setup. The phone features a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera configuration that can deliver good output in good lighting. A huge 7,000mAh battery is another highlight of the new Galaxy F-series phone. Other features include- 6.7inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Exynos 9852 SoC, up to 6GB RAM.
Realme X3 SuperZoom:
Realme has a few offerings under 64MP camera phones list. The feature-packed Realme X3 SuperZoom include- a 64MP ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom, an 8MP periscope lens, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Other features include- FHD+ ultra-smooth display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB RAM, 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge technology.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max:
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is another mid-range phone in this list from Xiaomi’s hub that include a 64MP quad camera array. The AI quad-camera setup carries a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Other features include- 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G, and 5,020mAh battery.
Asus ROG Phone 3:
Asus ROG Phone 3 might bag a popular spot in the gaming phones list but it also includes capable camera hardware. The phone carries a 64MP primary camera paired with 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera (125-degree FoV), and a 5MP macro camera. Other features include- 144Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and 6,000mAh battery.