Samsung’s latest mid-range phone Galaxy F62 is another phone in this list that offer 64MP camera setup. The phone features a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera configuration that can deliver good output in good lighting. A huge 7,000mAh battery is another highlight of the new Galaxy F-series phone. Other features include- 6.7inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Exynos 9852 SoC, up to 6GB RAM.

Realme X3 SuperZoom:

Realme has a few offerings under 64MP camera phones list. The feature-packed Realme X3 SuperZoom include- a 64MP ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom, an 8MP periscope lens, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Other features include- FHD+ ultra-smooth display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB RAM, 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge technology.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max:

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is another mid-range phone in this list from Xiaomi’s hub that include a 64MP quad camera array. The AI quad-camera setup carries a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Other features include- 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G, and 5,020mAh battery.

Asus ROG Phone 3:

Asus ROG Phone 3 might bag a popular spot in the gaming phones list but it also includes capable camera hardware. The phone carries a 64MP primary camera paired with 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera (125-degree FoV), and a 5MP macro camera. Other features include- 144Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and 6,000mAh battery.