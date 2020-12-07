BHARAT BANDH Tomorrow from 11am to 3pm, Won’t cause any trouble for People says Farmer’s Union

COVID-19 Updates World 67,493,598 World Confirmed: 67,493,598 Active: 19,260,632 Recovered: 46,689,337 Death: 1,543,629

USA 15,159,529 USA Confirmed: 15,159,529 Active: 6,015,030 Recovered: 8,855,593 Death: 288,906

India 9,678,600 India Confirmed: 9,678,600 Active: 398,047 Recovered: 9,139,933 Death: 140,620

Brazil 6,603,540 Brazil Confirmed: 6,603,540 Active: 650,396 Recovered: 5,776,182 Death: 176,962

Russia 2,488,912 Russia Confirmed: 2,488,912 Active: 488,727 Recovered: 1,956,588 Death: 43,597

Italy 1,728,878 Italy Confirmed: 1,728,878 Active: 755,306 Recovered: 913,494 Death: 60,078

UK 1,723,242 UK Confirmed: 1,723,242 Active: 1,661,997 Recovered: N/A Death: 61,245

Germany 1,185,093 Germany Confirmed: 1,185,093 Active: 302,627 Recovered: 863,300 Death: 19,166

Turkey 828,295 Turkey Confirmed: 828,295 Active: 382,142 Recovered: 431,253 Death: 14,900

Pakistan 420,294 Pakistan Confirmed: 420,294 Active: 55,354 Recovered: 356,542 Death: 8,398

China 86,634 China Confirmed: 86,634 Active: 281 Recovered: 81,719 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 7/12: The nationwide strike by farmers against the farm laws will take place between 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said on Monday. “We don’t want to cause problems for a common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for the office on time. Work hours in offices will end at 3 pm,” BKU’s Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying, “People can show their card and leave,” Tikait said. During the strike, they are expected to block roads, and services such as transport and banking may be affected. However, medical services like an ambulance or even weddings will go as usual.