BHARAT BANDH Tomorrow from 11am to 3pm, Won’t cause any trouble for People says Farmer’s Union

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 7/12: The nationwide strike by farmers against the farm laws will take place between 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said on Monday. “We don’t want to cause problems for a common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for the office on time. Work hours in offices will end at 3 pm,” BKU’s Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying, “People can show their card and leave,” Tikait said. During the strike, they are expected to block roads, and services such as transport and banking may be affected. However, medical services like an ambulance or even weddings will go as usual.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
