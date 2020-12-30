Bharat Biotech says that Covaxin offers protection against Mutant Corona Strains

-
World
82,408,437
-
USA
19,977,704
-
India
10,245,326
-
Brazil
7,564,117
-
Russia
3,131,550
-
UK
2,382,865
-
Turkey
2,178,580
-
Italy
2,067,487
-
Germany
1,691,707
-
Pakistan
477,240
-
China
87,027
New Delhi, 30/12: Covaxin, the vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech offers protection against the Mutant Corona Strains said its Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella. He said that the protein components of inactive Covaxin will take care of mutations.
“It (coronavirus) is expected to have a lot of mutation and you can be rest assured this vaccine will also protect against that (mutated) virus because of two hypotheses…”So you have these two components in the inactivated vaccine. It will also take care of those mutations,” said Ella while delivering a lecture organized by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.
Three vaccine candidates are waiting for the government’s approval for the emergency use of the vaccine. They are Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum Institute of India-Oxford’s Covishield, and Pfizer vaccine.