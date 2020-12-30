Bharat Biotech says that Covaxin offers protection against Mutant Corona Strains

COVID-19 Updates World 82,408,437 World Confirmed: 82,408,437 Active: 22,184,052 Recovered: 58,425,877 Death: 1,798,508

USA 19,977,704 USA Confirmed: 19,977,704 Active: 7,786,653 Recovered: 11,844,472 Death: 346,579

India 10,245,326 India Confirmed: 10,245,326 Active: 262,710 Recovered: 9,834,141 Death: 148,475

Brazil 7,564,117 Brazil Confirmed: 7,564,117 Active: 723,863 Recovered: 6,647,538 Death: 192,716

Russia 3,131,550 Russia Confirmed: 3,131,550 Active: 549,706 Recovered: 2,525,418 Death: 56,426

UK 2,382,865 UK Confirmed: 2,382,865 Active: 2,311,298 Recovered: N/A Death: 71,567

Turkey 2,178,580 Turkey Confirmed: 2,178,580 Active: 99,755 Recovered: 2,058,437 Death: 20,388

Italy 2,067,487 Italy Confirmed: 2,067,487 Active: 568,728 Recovered: 1,425,730 Death: 73,029

Germany 1,691,707 Germany Confirmed: 1,691,707 Active: 381,387 Recovered: 1,277,900 Death: 32,420

Pakistan 477,240 Pakistan Confirmed: 477,240 Active: 37,080 Recovered: 430,113 Death: 10,047

China 87,027 China Confirmed: 87,027 Active: 356 Recovered: 82,037 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 30/12: Covaxin, the vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech offers protection against the Mutant Corona Strains said its Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella. He said that the protein components of inactive Covaxin will take care of mutations.

“It (coronavirus) is expected to have a lot of mutation and you can be rest assured this vaccine will also protect against that (mutated) virus because of two hypotheses…”So you have these two components in the inactivated vaccine. It will also take care of those mutations,” said Ella while delivering a lecture organized by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.

Three vaccine candidates are waiting for the government’s approval for the emergency use of the vaccine. They are Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum Institute of India-Oxford’s Covishield, and Pfizer vaccine.