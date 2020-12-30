India vs Australia : David Warner returns for 3rd Test

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Sydney, 30/12: Star Opener David  Warner returns from injury to bolster the Australian squad ahead of the 3rd test. The third test will start on January 7 . The test series is well-poised at 1-1. Warner suffered from ground injury during the ODI series.

Another opener Will Pucovski who had suffered a concussion during the practice match against India also called to the Australian team.

Similarly, out-of-form Joe Burns meanwhile, has been dropped after a string of failures.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
