India vs Australia : David Warner returns for 3rd Test

COVID-19 Updates World 82,421,271 World Confirmed: 82,421,271 Active: 22,196,212 Recovered: 58,425,983 Death: 1,799,076

USA 19,977,704 USA Confirmed: 19,977,704 Active: 7,786,653 Recovered: 11,844,472 Death: 346,579

India 10,245,326 India Confirmed: 10,245,326 Active: 262,710 Recovered: 9,834,141 Death: 148,475

Brazil 7,564,117 Brazil Confirmed: 7,564,117 Active: 723,863 Recovered: 6,647,538 Death: 192,716

Russia 3,131,550 Russia Confirmed: 3,131,550 Active: 549,706 Recovered: 2,525,418 Death: 56,426

UK 2,382,865 UK Confirmed: 2,382,865 Active: 2,311,298 Recovered: N/A Death: 71,567

Turkey 2,178,580 Turkey Confirmed: 2,178,580 Active: 99,755 Recovered: 2,058,437 Death: 20,388

Italy 2,067,487 Italy Confirmed: 2,067,487 Active: 568,728 Recovered: 1,425,730 Death: 73,029

Germany 1,691,707 Germany Confirmed: 1,691,707 Active: 381,387 Recovered: 1,277,900 Death: 32,420

Pakistan 477,240 Pakistan Confirmed: 477,240 Active: 37,080 Recovered: 430,113 Death: 10,047

China 87,027 China Confirmed: 87,027 Active: 356 Recovered: 82,037 Death: 4,634

Sydney, 30/12: Star Opener David Warner returns from injury to bolster the Australian squad ahead of the 3rd test. The third test will start on January 7 . The test series is well-poised at 1-1. Warner suffered from ground injury during the ODI series.

Another opener Will Pucovski who had suffered a concussion during the practice match against India also called to the Australian team.

Similarly, out-of-form Joe Burns meanwhile, has been dropped after a string of failures.