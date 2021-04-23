Bhubaneswar Covid-19 situation: Detection of 548 local contact cases in a day raises concern

COVID-19 Updates World 145,493,666 World Confirmed: 145,493,666 Active: 18,621,797 Recovered: 123,783,316 Death: 3,088,553

Bhubaneswar, April 23/04: Rapid surge in local contact cases in the capital city of Odisha has raised concern among Bhubaneswarites.

The city reported 698 fresh cases during the last 24 hours. When 150 were quarantine cases 548 were local contacts.

Local contact cases have been much higher than quarantine cases in Bhubaneswar since Covid surge this month.

The multifold rise in local contact cases in a city of over 10 lakh population has no doubt posed a threat before the denizens, said a grocery shop owner.

On the other hand, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police have intensified checking and blocking in the city to punish the Covid-19 protocol violators.