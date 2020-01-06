New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Kalinga Utkal Express Rescheduled

Bhubaneswar,6/1: Indian railways confirmed that Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express have been rescheduled. This is because of the late running of the connecting trains in the northern part of India due to dense fog.

According to the official sources, 18477 Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri will leave at 11 PM today instead of its scheduled time of 8.50 PM.

Similarly, 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express from Bhubaneswar will leave at 4.30 PM instead of its scheduled time of 9.30 am tomorrow.