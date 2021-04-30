Bhubaneswar reports 1119 Covid cases in 24 hours, highest during second wave
Bhubaneswar, April 30: As many as 1119 persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.
The city registered 175 quarantine cases while the local contact cases were 944, over five times higher.
Bhubaneswar’s active case load reached at 7588 with detection of the fresh cases.
On the other hand, 442 persons recovered from the disease during this period.
Notably, Odisha reported highest single day spike of 8681 fresh cases during this period. When 4948 were quarantine cases, 3733 were local contacts.
However, in Bhubaneswar city, local contact cases have been at least four times higher than quarantine cases posing a threat of community spread.
In a bid to control the infection rate, the BMC has intensified its drive against COVID protocol violators.
The BMC this morning sealed the Indradhanu (ID) Market for 24 hours following blatant violation of COVID protocols that will remain closed till Monday morning due to weekend shutdown.
Similarly, the civic body had sealed busy Market Building in Unit –II area on Wednesday evening for 48 hours for violation of COVID guidelines. The market will also remain closed till Monday due to the weekend lockdown.