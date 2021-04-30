Bhubaneswar reports 1119 Covid cases in 24 hours, highest during second wave

FeaturedBreaking NewsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar reports 1119 Covid cases in 24 hours, highest during second wave
Bhubaneswar reports 1119 Covid cases in 24 hours, highest during second wave
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 151,408,267
    World
    Confirmed: 151,408,267
    Active: 18,930,599
    Recovered: 129,294,441
    Death: 3,183,227
  • USA 33,044,872
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,044,872
    Active: 6,813,623
    Recovered: 25,642,028
    Death: 589,221
  • India 18,881,587
    India
    Confirmed: 18,881,587
    Active: 3,228,464
    Recovered: 15,444,171
    Death: 208,952
  • Brazil 14,592,886
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,592,886
    Active: 1,039,351
    Recovered: 13,152,118
    Death: 401,417
  • Russia 4,805,288
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,805,288
    Active: 267,214
    Recovered: 4,427,946
    Death: 110,128
  • Turkey 4,788,700
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,788,700
    Active: 493,249
    Recovered: 4,255,714
    Death: 39,737
  • UK 4,414,242
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,414,242
    Active: 76,397
    Recovered: 4,210,343
    Death: 127,502
  • Italy 4,009,208
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,009,208
    Active: 438,709
    Recovered: 3,449,955
    Death: 120,544
  • Germany 3,388,679
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,388,679
    Active: 309,982
    Recovered: 2,995,200
    Death: 83,497
  • Pakistan 820,823
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 820,823
    Active: 91,547
    Recovered: 711,465
    Death: 17,811
  • China 90,655
    China
    Confirmed: 90,655
    Active: 328
    Recovered: 85,691
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, April 30: As many as 1119 persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.
The city registered 175 quarantine cases while the local contact cases were 944, over five times higher.
Bhubaneswar’s active case load reached at 7588 with detection of the fresh cases.
On the other hand, 442 persons recovered from the disease during this period.

Notably, Odisha reported highest single day spike of 8681 fresh cases during this period. When 4948 were quarantine cases, 3733 were local contacts.
However, in Bhubaneswar city, local contact cases have been at least four times higher than quarantine cases posing a threat of community spread.
In a bid to control the infection rate, the BMC has intensified its drive against COVID protocol violators.
The BMC this morning sealed the Indradhanu (ID) Market for 24 hours following blatant violation of COVID protocols that will remain closed till Monday morning due to weekend shutdown.
Similarly, the civic body had sealed busy Market Building in Unit –II area on Wednesday evening for 48 hours for violation of COVID guidelines. The market will also remain closed till Monday due to the weekend lockdown.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.