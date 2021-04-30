Bhubaneswar reports 1119 Covid cases in 24 hours, highest during second wave

COVID-19 Updates World 151,408,267 World Confirmed: 151,408,267 Active: 18,930,599 Recovered: 129,294,441 Death: 3,183,227

USA 33,044,872 USA Confirmed: 33,044,872 Active: 6,813,623 Recovered: 25,642,028 Death: 589,221

India 18,881,587 India Confirmed: 18,881,587 Active: 3,228,464 Recovered: 15,444,171 Death: 208,952

Brazil 14,592,886 Brazil Confirmed: 14,592,886 Active: 1,039,351 Recovered: 13,152,118 Death: 401,417

Russia 4,805,288 Russia Confirmed: 4,805,288 Active: 267,214 Recovered: 4,427,946 Death: 110,128

Turkey 4,788,700 Turkey Confirmed: 4,788,700 Active: 493,249 Recovered: 4,255,714 Death: 39,737

UK 4,414,242 UK Confirmed: 4,414,242 Active: 76,397 Recovered: 4,210,343 Death: 127,502

Italy 4,009,208 Italy Confirmed: 4,009,208 Active: 438,709 Recovered: 3,449,955 Death: 120,544

Germany 3,388,679 Germany Confirmed: 3,388,679 Active: 309,982 Recovered: 2,995,200 Death: 83,497

Pakistan 820,823 Pakistan Confirmed: 820,823 Active: 91,547 Recovered: 711,465 Death: 17,811

China 90,655 China Confirmed: 90,655 Active: 328 Recovered: 85,691 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, April 30: As many as 1119 persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

The city registered 175 quarantine cases while the local contact cases were 944, over five times higher.

Bhubaneswar’s active case load reached at 7588 with detection of the fresh cases.

On the other hand, 442 persons recovered from the disease during this period.

Notably, Odisha reported highest single day spike of 8681 fresh cases during this period. When 4948 were quarantine cases, 3733 were local contacts.

However, in Bhubaneswar city, local contact cases have been at least four times higher than quarantine cases posing a threat of community spread.

In a bid to control the infection rate, the BMC has intensified its drive against COVID protocol violators.

The BMC this morning sealed the Indradhanu (ID) Market for 24 hours following blatant violation of COVID protocols that will remain closed till Monday morning due to weekend shutdown.

Similarly, the civic body had sealed busy Market Building in Unit –II area on Wednesday evening for 48 hours for violation of COVID guidelines. The market will also remain closed till Monday due to the weekend lockdown.