Big Breaking : Dean Jones passes away

For Australian cricketer, and current IPL commentator Dean Jones passed away because of a heart attack. Jones was part of the Star Sports commentary team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Star Sports released a statement,

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Star India”