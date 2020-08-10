Big Breaking : Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests Coronavirus Positive

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested Coronavirus positive. He took to Twitter to announce the news.
He wrote ” On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19″
— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020