ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପ୍ରଣବ ମୁଖାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କୁ କରୋନା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୦ ।୮: ଦେଶର ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପ୍ରଣବ ମୁଖାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଆଜି କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଆସିଛି । ଏନେଇ ଆଜି ଦ୍ୱିପହରରେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଣବ ମୁଖାର୍ଜୀ । ଏହା ସହ ଗତ ୭ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଭେଟିଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରେ ରହିବାକୁ ସେ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ବ୍ୟତିତ ସଂସ୍କର୍ଶରେ ଆସିଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ କରୀକ୍ଷା କରାଇବାକୁ ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପ୍ରଣବ ମୁଖାର୍ଜୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
