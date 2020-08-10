ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପ୍ରଣବ ମୁଖାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କୁ କରୋନା

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୦ ।୮: ଦେଶର ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପ୍ରଣବ ମୁଖାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଆଜି କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଆସିଛି । ଏନେଇ ଆଜି ଦ୍ୱିପହରରେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଣବ ମୁଖାର୍ଜୀ । ଏହା ସହ ଗତ ୭ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଭେଟିଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରେ ରହିବାକୁ ସେ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ବ୍ୟତିତ ସଂସ୍କର୍ଶରେ ଆସିଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ କରୀକ୍ଷା କରାଇବାକୁ ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ପ୍ରଣବ ମୁଖାର୍ଜୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee

— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020