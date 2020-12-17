Big Breaking: Karan Johar summoned by NCB

COVID-19 Updates World 75,054,148 World Confirmed: 75,054,148 Active: 20,681,808 Recovered: 52,708,132 Death: 1,664,208

Mumbai, 17/12: In a big development, filmmaker Karan Johar has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).in connection with the alleged drug party at his residence in 2019 in which several Bollywood personalities were seen in a viral video. Karan Johar has to respond to the notice by December 18.