Big Breaking: Karan Johar summoned by NCB

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 17/12: In a big development, filmmaker Karan Johar has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).in connection with the alleged drug party at his residence in 2019 in which several Bollywood personalities were seen in a viral video. Karan Johar has to respond to the notice by December 18.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
