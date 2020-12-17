ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲିଠୁ ଖୋଲିବ ଜନଜାତି ସଂଗ୍ରହାଳୟ

-
World
75,054,148
WorldConfirmed: 75,054,148Active: 20,681,808Recovered: 52,708,132Death: 1,664,208
-
USA
17,486,984
USAConfirmed: 17,486,984Active: 6,976,135Recovered: 10,194,827Death: 316,022
-
India
9,977,760
IndiaConfirmed: 9,977,760Active: 313,003Recovered: 9,519,928Death: 144,829
-
Brazil
7,053,486
BrazilConfirmed: 7,053,486Active: 736,844Recovered: 6,132,683Death: 183,959
-
Russia
2,762,668
RussiaConfirmed: 2,762,668Active: 510,977Recovered: 2,202,540Death: 49,151
-
Turkey
1,955,680
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,955,680Active: 216,709Recovered: 1,721,607Death: 17,364
-
UK
1,948,660
UKConfirmed: 1,948,660Active: 1,882,608Recovered: N/ADeath: 66,052
-
Italy
1,906,377
ItalyConfirmed: 1,906,377Active: 635,343Recovered: 1,203,814Death: 67,220
-
Germany
1,429,040
GermanyConfirmed: 1,429,040Active: 356,449Recovered: 1,047,600Death: 24,991
-
Pakistan
448,522
PakistanConfirmed: 448,522Active: 42,851Recovered: 396,591Death: 9,080
-
China
86,777
ChinaConfirmed: 86,777Active: 301Recovered: 81,842Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲିଠୁ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରର ରାଜ୍ୟ ଜନଜାତି ସଂଗ୍ରହାଳୟ । ସୋମବାରରୁ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ଯାଏ ଦିନ ୧୦ରୁ ଅପରାହ୍ଣ ୫ଟା ୩୦ ଯାଏ ଖୋଲିବ । ଏକ ସମୟରେ ୧୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରବେଶ ଅନୁମତି ମିଳିବନି । ମାସ୍କ ପିନ୍ଧି ୧୦ ଫୁଟ୍ ଦୂରତା ରକ୍ଷା କରିବା ବାଧ୍ୟତାମୂଳକ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ସଂଗ୍ରହାଳୟରେ କୌଣସି କଳାବସ୍ତୁ ବା ଉପକରଣକୁ ଛୁଇଁବା ମନା ହୋଇଛି । ଏହା ସହ ୬୫ ବର୍ଷରୁ ଅଧିକ ଓ ୧୪ ବର୍ଷରୁ କମ ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରବେଶ ଅନୁମତି ମନା ହୋଇଛି ।