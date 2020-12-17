ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲିଠୁ ଖୋଲିବ ଜନଜାତି ସଂଗ୍ରହାଳୟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲିଠୁ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରର ରାଜ୍ୟ ଜନଜାତି ସଂଗ୍ରହାଳୟ । ସୋମବାରରୁ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ଯାଏ ଦିନ ୧୦ରୁ ଅପରାହ୍‌ଣ ୫ଟା ୩୦ ଯାଏ ଖୋଲିବ । ଏକ ସମୟରେ ୧୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରବେଶ ଅନୁମତି ମିଳିବନି । ମାସ୍କ ପିନ୍ଧି ୧୦ ଫୁଟ୍‌ ଦୂରତା ରକ୍ଷା କରିବା ବାଧ୍ୟତାମୂଳକ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ସଂଗ୍ରହାଳୟରେ କୌଣସି କଳାବସ୍ତୁ ବା ଉପକରଣକୁ ଛୁଇଁବା ମନା ହୋଇଛି । ଏହା ସହ ୬୫ ବର୍ଷରୁ ଅଧିକ ଓ ୧୪ ବର୍ଷରୁ କମ ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରବେଶ ଅନୁମତି ମନା ହୋଇଛି ।

