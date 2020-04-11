Big Breaking: Kejriwal’s tweet indicates extension of nationwide lockdown

New Delhi, 11/4: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to hint that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may announce the extension of nationwide lockdown. He wrote,”PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than in many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it”

PM Modi may announce the extension of lockdown today evening.