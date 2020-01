New Delhi, 17/1: After mercy petition filed by Nirbhaya convict Mukesh was rejected by the President. Another death warrant was issued against the Nirbhaya convicts. Now they will be hanged on February 1 at 6 AM. Mukesh, Akshaya, Binaya, and Pawn will be hanged on that day.

Earlier, today President Ramnath Kovind rejected the mercy petition filed by Mukesh.