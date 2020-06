New Delhi,30/6: While addressing the nation, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi announced the extension of Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana till the November end in which over 80 crore people to avail 5 kg free food grains. He also urged the citizens to maintain social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitizing our hands. He also said that the government is preparing for Unlock-2.0 beginning in July 1.