Big Decision on ICC World Test Championship

In order to complete the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and host the finals as scheduled in June, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering distributing points for all WTC bilateral series that have been attributed to the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the report, the issue is likely to be discussed in the cricket committee meeting to be held next month.

One option in this is to distribute points, then the other favorable option may be to consider only those matches which will be played by the end of March 2021.