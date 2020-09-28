Big Development in Sushant Singh Rajput case by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has given a statement. The CBI has said that the investigating agency is conducting a professional investigation related to Sushant’s death in which all aspects are being looked into and no aspect is being omitted as on date.

Big news has come out in this matter. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family will be questioned. Sushant’s sister Priyanka and Mitu will be questioned. Priyanka and Mitu have also been questioned before. With this, Sushant’s brother-in-law IPS OP Singh can also be questioned. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital’s doctor Tarun will also be questioned by the CBI team. All these inquiries will be done by the CBI team under section 306 (abetment to suicide)