Big news ahead of IPL, two UAE player suspended over booking charges

While the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is going to be held in the UAE, sensational news is coming out from the same country. Two UAE players have been suspended by the Emirates Cricket Board on charges of violating the ICC Anti-Corruption Act. The board has taken this action against Aamir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed. These two players have been given 2 weeks to respond to the allegations.

Who are Aamir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed?

Aamir Hayat was born in Lahore, Pakistan but played cricket for the UAE. Hayat participated in 9 ODIs and 4 T20 matches for the UAE. In which Hayat took 11 ODIs and 6 T20 wickets.