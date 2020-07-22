Big News for IT companies : Work From home to be extended till 31st December

The central government has issued new rules for IT companies and BPO employees. Work from home to be extended in IT companies and BPO employees until next December. The Department of Telecommunications of the Central Government has issued new rules in view of the corona infection. In view of the corona infection, the central government has extended the date of work from home rules to IT companies and BPO companies by December 31.

Earlier, the deadline was July 31. Now that the coronavirus infection has spread again, the central government has extended the work from home from the last date to December. Currently, about 75 percent of IT companies’ employees work at home. Only employees of special and emergency departments are coming to the office. Under the new rules, employees of IT companies and BPOs will remain at home until December 31, 2020.