Big News : Government relaxes VISA rules , Know the details

New Delhi, 22/10: The Union Home Ministry issued a statement on Thursday, allowing all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Person of India Origin (PIO) card-holders and all other foreign nationals to visit India. The ministry said that the government allows all OCI, PIO cardholders, and other foreign nationals to visit India for any purpose, except tourist visas. They can enter the country by air or water routes through authorized airports and seaport immigration check posts.

Apart from this, the ministry said that under this exemption, the government has decided to reinstate all existing visas except ‘electronic’, tourism, and medical categories with immediate effect. Foreign nationals desirous of coming to India for medical treatment can apply for medical visas including medical attendants.