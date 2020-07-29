Big News: M.Phill course discontinued, Coding from class 6

New Education policy has been approved by the Central cabinet. The common Entrance exam for all higher education institutes to be held by NTA.MPhil course will be discontinued. Board exam pattern to be changed. Students will be allowed to learn coding from class 6. 6% of GDP to be invested in the education sector.e Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will be renamed as the Ministry of Education.

