Big news- Now the parliamentary committee recommended for the complete removal of this tax

The Parliamentary Committee has issued a recommendation to increase investment in startups. It says that the LTCG-Long Term Capital Gains tax should be abolished for two years. Doing so will help increase investment in this corona crisis. To understand long term capital gains tax, you have to understand long term capital gains. Actually, when we make a profit by selling any movable and immovable property, then that profit is called capital gains. If you sell the property after a certain period, then it is called long term capital gains. For long-term capital gains, these fixed periods vary.

Actually, the long term is fixed in terms of property. For example, if the shares are sold after one year, the profits will be long term capital gains, while the bonds are eligible for long term capital gains if sold after three years.