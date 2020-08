In a huge relief for Customers, the gas rates are going to come down. It has now been reported that the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) are likely to fall drastically.

Natural gas prices, scheduled for October, are now set at $1.90-1.94 per MMBtu. This is the lowest rate of natural gas prices that have been set in more than a decade.